Woodz Elite big man expected to see increased attention

The Warmup basketball tournament has an impressive list of talent playing this weekend in Northwest Arkansas and 17-under Woodz Elite will feature a promising big man in Jason Jitaboh.

Woodz Elite coach Charles Baker thinks highly of Jitaboh’s ability.

“He moves well, he has nice feet and hands,” Baker said. “He’s an SEC player. He’s going to sign on that level.”

Jitaboh, 6-11, 270 pounds, played at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and averaged 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game for 28-7 Hawks while sharing time with 7-foot-1 Uros Plavsic.

“He’s a great kid, very coachable,” Baker said. “That’s how kids get better when they’re good people and coachable.”

Woodz Elite also has major college prospects in wing Collin Moore (6-4, 177) of North Little Rock and guard Mylik Wilson (6-3, 160) of Rayville, La.

Baker spent five seasons as the head coach of Shorter College and was an assistant at Colorado, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Campbell and Middle Tennessee before his current job as the head coach of Southwest Christian Academy.

He said Jitaboh does several things well.

“He can rebound well, he has good hands,” Baker said. “He finishes around the basket and he guards well on the defensive end.”

Jitaboh, who has reported offers from Florida, Auburn and Tennessee, will likely see interest from schools across the nation.

“He’s good enough to get looks from schools in every Power Five conference in America,” Baker said.