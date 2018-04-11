2 Arkansas men in their 60s arrested in separate child porn cases, authorities say

Two northeast Arkansas men each face 30 counts in separate child pornography cases, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the Cyber Crimes Unit of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office arrested 68-year-old Brik Waggoner and 61-year-old James Hix. Each is charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Waggoner, a Black Rock resident, was reportedly being held at the Lawerence County jail at the time of the release.

Records show Hix, of Mount Pleasant, remained at the Izard County jail on Wednesday evening in lieu of $100,000 bond, the attorney general's office said.

Special agents seized multiple electronic devices from each of the men's homes, according to the news release.

Authorities said the cases are not connected.

