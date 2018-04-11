Another candidate announces he will run for Little Rock board seat

Danny Lewis, a real-estate agent who is an associate pastor at Healing Waters Ministry and chairman of the governor’s Mansion Area Advisory Committee, says he will run for the Ward 1 position on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

The Ward 1 city director represents downtown and east Little Rock.

Lewis becomes the third person who plans to run for the seat.

City Director Erma Hendrix, the incumbent, said she plans to seek re-election. Hendrix has held the seat since 2007.

Bryan Frazier, owner of Capitol View Studio, has previously announced he will seek election to the seat.

The election is Nov. 6.