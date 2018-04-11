Home / Latest News /
AP sources: House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:01 a.m. Updated today at 8:11 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, according to people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker.
Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation, amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker's thinking said Wednesday Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
They did not say why Ryan has decided not to run.
Ryan was first elected to Congress in 1998. He was elected House speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate in 2012.
Ryan and his wife have three children.
hah406 says... April 11, 2018 at 8:15 a.m.
This is cause for celebration, and a virtual guarantee that the GOP loses the house in November. Although I believe Ryan is truly a good man and believes what he believes about government, he has been in the impossible position of trying to wrangle the nut jobs in the so called "Freedom Caucus" into being reasonable and negotiating. When did the party of Reagan decide to let itself be taken over by extremists?
