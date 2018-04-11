Arkansan accused of raping 13-year-old attacked by girl's father, he tells police

An Arkansas man accused of raping a teen girl said he was attacked by the victim's father afterward, according to authorities.

The 13-year-old's parents called Trumann police about 2:20 p.m. Sunday and said their daughter was touched inappropriately at a friend's home, the report states.

The girl said she was hanging out with a 26-year-old woman and the woman's boyfriend, 41-year-old Christopher Todd Brady, before she went downstairs to sleep on the futon in the living room.

She told officers that she later woke up to see Brady naked at the foot of the bed and touching her between her legs. She locked her knees together to try to get him to stop, and he tried to remove her pants, according to the report. She said she then rolled over and acted as if she was waking up, prompting the 41-year-old to run up the stairs.

The girl told the 26-year-old what had happened, authorities said. The woman took her daughter and the victim to the girl's home and informed her parents, the report states.

After speaking with the parents, officers went to Brady's home and reportedly found him with multiple lacerations to his face, neck and arms as well as bruising and swelling on his face.

Brady said he had been attacked by several males, one of whom was the victim's 60-year-old father. He told police he did not want to press charges.

He was then questioned and arrested on a rape charge, police said. He was being held at the Poinsett County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.