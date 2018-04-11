Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman wins $200,000 off $10 scratch-off lottery ticket
This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.
A south Arkansas woman has won $200,000 from a $10 lottery ticket, officials said Monday.
Kimberly Bolden, 44, bought the winning ticket at B and R Eagles Mart in Crossett, according to an Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
Bolden told officials she plans to use her prize to put a down payment on a house.
The Crossett resident was playing the Bonus Payout instant game, the lottery said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $200,000 off $10 scratch-off lottery ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.