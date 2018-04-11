Arkansas woman wins $200,000 off $10 scratch-off lottery ticket

A south Arkansas woman has won $200,000 from a $10 lottery ticket, officials said Monday.

Kimberly Bolden, 44, bought the winning ticket at B and R Eagles Mart in Crossett, according to an Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Bolden told officials she plans to use her prize to put a down payment on a house.

The Crossett resident was playing the Bonus Payout instant game, the lottery said.