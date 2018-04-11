AT THE POST

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.

BULLET FOR AMY'S CHALLENGE

Amy's Challenge is making a case for being the favorite in Friday's $400,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Amy's Challenge had a half-mile workout in 46.60 seconds on a fast track with clockers recording her last quarter mile in :22 "and change," 5 furlongs in :48.60 and 6 furlongs in 1:12.80.

Amy's Challenge, in her two-turn debut, opened a long lead on the backstretch of the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes on March 10 before being collared late by Cosmic Burst and suffering her first career loss. Amy's Challenge had won her first three career starts, including the $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes on Jan. 20 in her 3-year-old debut.

Trainer Mac Robertson also worked Tahoe Dream and Wynn Time on Monday morning in advance of scheduled starts in the Fantasy and Saturday's $400,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap respectively.

Tahoe Dream covered a half-mile in :48.80. Wynn Time went a half-mile in :48.40.

"I thought they all went pretty good," Robertson said Tuesday morning.

Robertson said he believes Amy's Challenge will be ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Tahoe Dream by Alex Canchari and Wynn Time by Marcelino Pedroza.

LOOKING FOR A VICTORY

Lookin At Lee has won two races in his career, but he's more noted for the races he hasn't won.

After finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, fourth in the Preakness, third in the Southwest Stakes, third in the Arkansas Derby, second in the Iroquois, second in the Breeders' Futurity and second in the Kentucky Derby, Lookin At Lee will again try for a breakthrough victory in Saturday's $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses at 1⅛ miles.

Owned by Tulsa-based L and N Racing LLC and trained by Steve Asmussen, Lookin At Lee has earned $1,058,145 in a 16-race career that includes a victory in the $75,000 Ellis Park Juvenile Stakes on Aug. 6, 2016, at Ellis Park.

Lookin At Lee hasn't won since, but he's spent most of his time collecting big paychecks in graded stakes events from coast to coast.

"We couldn't be more happy with him," said Michael Levinson, racing manager and a partner in L and N. "We wish we could have a win last year with him, obviously. But last year he was competitive in most of the races he ran. I just think he's one of those horses that a lot of things have to go right for him in order to win a race."

Lookin At Lee, a late-running son of champion Lookin At Lucky, has started twice this year, both in allowance/optional claiming company. Lookin At Lee finished fifth at 1 mile and 70 yards Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds and fourth at 1 1/16 miles March 8 at Oaklawn.

"He's definitely going to like the extra distance and maybe they'll go fast in front of him and maybe we'll have a shot of running up at the end like last year," Levinson said.

NOW HERE

Three horses for trainer Todd Pletcher arrived Monday afternoon after a flight that originated in South Florida, where they have been based this winter and spring.

Pletcher is scheduled to start Unbridled Mo in Friday's $700,000 Apple Blossom Handicap for older fillies and mares, Hedge Fund in Saturday's $750,000 Oaklawn Handicap for older horses and unbeaten Magnum Moon in Saturday's $1 million Arkansas Derby.

Unbridled Mo, who has never started at Oaklawn, is coming off a fourth-place finish in the $200,000 Royal Delta Stakes on Feb. 19 at Gulfstream Park. Royal Delta winner Martini Glass returned to win the $350,000 Azeri Stakes on March 17, the final major local prep for the Apple Blossom.

Hedge Fund returns to Hot Springs after a sharp 2¾-length victory in the $300,000 Essex Handicap on March 17, the final major local prep for the Oaklawn Handicap.

Magnum Moon (3 for 3 overall) was a 3½-length winner of the $900,000 Rebel Stakes on March 17.

Magnum Moon trained Tuesday morning during a special period immediately after the renovation break, about 10 minutes, designated for Racing Festival of the South horses.

A Southern California-based flight is scheduled to arrive today, carrying, among others, champion Unique Bella (Apple Blossom), Grade 1 winner and millionaire Accelerate (Oaklawn Handicap) and Rebel runner-up Solomini (Arkansas Derby).

FINAL FURLONG

Quip, under trainer Rodolphe Brisset, galloped approximately 1½ miles before the renovation break Tuesday morning in advance of Saturday's $1 million Arkansas Derby. Quip has won three of four career starts, including the $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby on March 10 at Tampa Bay Downs in his last start. ... Shortleaf Stable's Plainsman remains under consideration for the Arkansas Derby, trainer Will VanMeter said Tuesday morning. Plainsman broke his maiden Jan. 20 and finished third, beaten 3½ lengths by Arkansas Derby candidate Tenfold, in a first-level allowance/optional claimer March 18. Oaklawn is scheduled to announce its 2019 racing dates today.

