Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in camper behind Arkansas home

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are investigating after two bodies were found in a camper behind a home Tuesday.

Springdale police were called about 3:10 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Mill Street, where the trailer with two bodies inside was found in the backyard, according to a news release.

The deceased were identified as 39-year-old Keri Hennington and 27-year-old Jesse Mounce, police said.

The cause and manner of death were unknown at the time of the release, but police do not suspect foul play. The bodies have been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, the release states.

The investigation is ongoing.