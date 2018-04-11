Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in camper behind Arkansas home
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are investigating after two bodies were found in a camper behind a home Tuesday.
Springdale police were called about 3:10 p.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Mill Street, where the trailer with two bodies inside was found in the backyard, according to a news release.
The deceased were identified as 39-year-old Keri Hennington and 27-year-old Jesse Mounce, police said.
The cause and manner of death were unknown at the time of the release, but police do not suspect foul play. The bodies have been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in camper behind Arkansas home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... April 11, 2018 at 4:41 p.m.
More of that great NWA livability!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.