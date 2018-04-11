Home / Latest News /
Batesville clad in plaid for Scottish Festival
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:08 p.m.
Batesville is about to succumb to a sea of plaid. A river of bagpipes. A flood of meat pies, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
It’s time for the Arkansas Scottish Festival, a 39-year-old celebration that has had different names over the years but has always been a tribute to Scottish and Celtic heritage.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Batesville clad in plaid for Scottish Festival
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.