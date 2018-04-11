Baseball: Bentonville pulls away from Springdale

BENTONVILLE --Bentonville was able to outlast Springdale High in nine innings in 7A-West Conference baseball on Monday, but the Tigers broke away early on Tuesday en route to a 10-2 win at the Tigers Athletic Complex.

Bentonville (9-7, 3-3 7A-West) snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the third inning and took command with a five-run fourth.

Bentonville coach Todd Abbott is seeing his team make improvements and the solid performance in back-to-back wins is a step in the right direction.

"We talk all the time about the process and grinding things out and we did that today and that's good to see," Abbott said. "It's good to see Tyler (Johnson) swing the bat like he did tonight. We had several other guys who had quality at-bats. That's was a good win for us."

Tyler Johnson led Bentonvile's 11-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with three singles. He also walked and drove in a run. Payton Allen, the ninth-place hitter, also went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in two. Catcher Sam Golden drove in a team-high three runs.

Golden's two-run double was the big blow in the Tigers' five-run fourth that gave Bentonville a 9-2 lead.

Austin Garrett picked up the complete-game win for the Tigers on the mound. He allowed just two runs on nine hits and was effective, striking out two and not walking a batter.

The senior right-hander may not have been overpowering, but he's also showing improvement, Abbott said.

"We need guys pitching to contact and letting our defense work," Abbott said. "Austin's getting better each time out and getting more confidence."

Dylan Rollins and Austin Wages led Springdale (9-11, 2-6) with two hits each. Cooper Combs also drove in both Springdale runs.

Rogers High 11, Van Buren 2

Jeb Sample and Brandon Husted had three hits each to lead the Mounties to the big win.

Rogers (14-4, 7-1 7A-West) maintained a share of first place in the 7A-West Conference with the win. The Mounties jumped to a 6-0 lead after four innings and cruised to the win.

Matthew Watson picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two. Mason Griffin pitched a scoreless seventh to finish the game.

Watson, Hayden Seldomridge and McKaden Templeton drove in two runs each for Rogers.

Evan Jones drove in both runs for Van Buren (13-3, 4-2) and had a solo home run.

Fayetteville 14, Rogers Heritage 1

Emory Kincaid went 4-for-5 and scored four runs to lead the Purple Bulldogs to the run-rule win.

Fayetteville (12-7-1, 5-3) never trailed, snapping a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the second. The Purple'Dogs broke the game open with a six-run sixth.

Miller Pleimann added two hits and two RBIS, while Luke Davenport picked up the win and also drove in two runs.

Davenport allowed a run on three hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked three. Jacob Davenport pitched a scoreless inning to finish.

Dylan Qualls led Heritage (3-14, 0-8) , going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville West 0

Blake Benson limited West to two hits, and Mac McCroskey belted a grand slam as part of a six-run sixth as Har-Ber completed a sweep over the Wolverines at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Benson threw only 86 pitches over six innings and picked up five strikeouts while allowing only one walk.

Trevor Brown had three hits and also drove in a run to lead Har-Ber (17-2, 7-1). Jake Williams added two hits and three RBIs, while Lucas McCain had two hits and two RBIs.

Sports on 04/11/2018