Betts' grand slam gives Sox ninth consecutive victory

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Red Sox 14, Yankees 1

BOSTON -- A monster night by Mookie Betts kept the Red Sox rolling.

Betts hit a grand slam and scored five times, leading Chris Sale and Boston over the New York Yankees 14-1 Tuesday for its ninth consecutive victory. The Red Sox improved to 9-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Betts went 4 for 4 and drove in 4 runs. His third career slam cleared the Green Monster in left field and capped a nine-run burst in the sixth inning that turned the first matchup of the season between longtime rivals into a rout.

"I just got some good pitches to hit and put some good swings on it today," Betts said. "I think just all of us putting together good at-bats kind wears guys down."

Manager Alex Cora has been pushing his new team to be aggressive in the strike zone. He sat down with Betts this spring and showed the All-Star outfielder how effective he can be when he does.

"A slugger leading off," Cora said. "He's going to make contact. But now he understands that he can do damage in the strike zone."

Betts joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1996) as the only players to have four hits, five runs and four RBIs in a game against the Yankees.

Sale (1-0) allowed one run in six innings, scattering eight hits. He struck out eight without a walk.

He said the run support helped him settle in.

"The biggest key is it just allows you to go out there and throw strikes," Sale said. "You're not too worried about making mistakes."

Boston's starting pitchers improved to 6-0 on the season on a night in which the temperature dipped into the 30s.

Hanley Ramirez went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) added a two-run triple, along with a double.

Luis Severino (2-1) allowed 5 runs and 8 hits in 5 innings.

Aaron Judge had three hits for the Yankees, a drive off Sale over the center field wall in the fifth for his third home run of the season.

The highest profile acquisitions both showed a little something at the plate after early-season slumps

Boston's J.D. Martinez went 1 for 5, but had a two-run double in the sixth.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4. He struck out his first two times up against Sale, and has now fanned 22 times in 46 at-bats.

"It's good progress," Stanton said. "We've got two more here, so pick up where I left off here today and get it going. "

He said his introduction to the rivalry was "cool."

"Not a cool outcome, but it was cool to see the passion and what goes on," he said.

Of Boston's nine runs in the sixth, six were unearned.

The Yankees brought in Chasen Shreve with two outs in the inning and runners at first and second. He hit Jackie Bradley Jr. with the first pitch to load the bases, and Christian Vazquez followed with a grounder that Miguel Andujar botched at third, allowing Martinez to score on the error.

Brock Holt walked and Betts cleared the bases to put the Red Sox up 14-1.

BLUE JAYS 2, ORIOLES 1 Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid when Baltimore's Tim Beckham led off the eighth inning with a sharp grounder through the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson, and Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth to carry visiting Toronto. Seeking to throw the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history -- Dave Stieb did it in 1990 -- Sanchez (1-1) gave up three hits in the eighth. Granderson hit his first home run for the Blue Jays, connecting off Darren O'Day (0-1). Roberto Osuna closed for his fifth save. He became the youngest player in major league history (23 years, 62 days) with 100 career saves.

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 1 Roberto Perez hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning against reliever Alex Wilson, lifting Cleveland over visiting Detroit. The Indians beat the Tigers for the ninth consecutive time dating back to last season. Andrew Miller (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Cody Allen worked the ninth for his third save. Wilson (0-2) came in to start the eighth and quickly fell behind Perez.

RAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Blake Snell pitched one-hit ball and struck out 10 through six innings and Tampa Bay kept Chicago winless at home this season. The White Sox dropped to 0-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They have never lost their first six at home in franchise history dating to 1901. Snell (1-1) didn't allow a hit until Tyler Saladino's double in the fifth. Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run off Rays closer Alex Colome, capping a four-run rally in the ninth. Colome held on for his third save in five chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 3 (11) Matt Carpenter's two-run home run with no outs in the 11th inning gave host St. Louis a victory over Milwaukee. Paul DeJong legged out an infield single to start the 11th before Carpenter's second home run of the season. Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez allowed 1 earned run and 6 hits over 6 innings with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks. Dominic Leone (1-2) earned the victory in relief. Eric Thames was 2 for 5 with a home run, a walk and 2 runs scored for the Brewers.

METS 8, MARLINS 6 Yoenis Cespedes snapped a slump with a two-run double to break a tie in the ninth inning, giving visiting New York the best 10-game start in franchise history with a victory over Miami. The Mets (9-1) earned their seventh consecutive victory, their longest winning streak in two years. Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two home runs for New York, which blew a three-run lead and then came from behind.

PIRATES 8, CUBS 5 Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run home run and Pittsburgh ruined Chicago's home opener. Corey Dickerson had three hits and two RBI and Starling Marte also connected as Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games. The Pirates' 8-2 record is their best 10-game start since 1992. Javier Baez homered twice for the Cubs, and Willson Contreras collected three hits. Tyler Chatwood (0-2) was tagged for five runs and nine hits in five innings in his first home start since signing a $38 million, three-year contract with Chicago in the offseason.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 1 Stephen Strasburg threw eight scoreless innings and Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run triple for host Washington in a victory over Atlanta. Strasburg (2-1) allowed 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8, at one point retiring 12 in a row. He didn't allow a runner past second base. Ryan Madson allowed a two-out RBI double in the ninth to Dansby Swanson, but escaped the jam to earn his first save.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 1 Aaron Nola pitched eight stellar innings and Scott Kingery hit a grand slam as host Philadelphia defeated Cincinnati. Nola (1-0) gave up three hits while striking out six and walking three as Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games. The Reds have lost three in a row. Kingery connected with one out in the eighth off Tanner Rainey, who was making his big league debut.

Tuesday's games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, (n)

NY Mets at Miami, (n)

Milwaukee at St. Louis, (n)

San Diego at Colorado, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Detroit at Cleveland, (n)

Toronto at Baltimore, (n)

NY Yankees at Boston, (n)

LA Angels at Texas, (n)

Houston at Minnesota, (n)

Seattle at Kansas City, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at LA Dodgers, (n)

Sports on 04/11/2018