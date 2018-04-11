13 people held in high-speed trafficking

MILAN -- Italian authorities have arrested 13 people in a high-speed migrant trafficking ring whose members espoused radical jihadist views and operated between Tunisia and Sicily.

Italian financial police in Sicily said Tuesday that a wiretapped conversation between two traffickers revealed one saying he intended to travel to France and carry out a suicide attack and asking for prayers.

The trafficking group reportedly organized transport from the Tunisian port of Nabeul to Trapani in Sicily aboard rubber dinghies equipped with high-speed outboard motors and trained navigators for about $3,700 to $6,180 per person. The traffickers also carried contraband cigarettes for a total value per trip of up to about $86,500, with the capacity to run two trips a week.

Police said the suspects were Italian, Tunisian and Moroccan.

Sudan leader: Free political prisoners

CAIRO -- President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan ordered the immediate release of all political prisoners Tuesday as part of national dialogue efforts, the state-run Sudan News Agency reported.

The report carried by the news agency did not say how many individuals would be released but said the move came in the spirit of "reconciliation, national harmony and peace."

It said the release "opens the door to participation of all political forces" to discuss the country's issues.

Opposition figures in Sudan are regularly detained, and parties who opposes al-Bashir face numerous state obstacles.

Sudan is grappling with a currency crisis and hyperinflation that has stoked discontent, although public demonstrations are effectively banned and regularly quashed by security forces.

Protests broke out in Khartoum and other parts of the country in January after the government slashed subsidies and devalued the local currency, measures aimed at strengthening the battered economy. Hundreds of people were detained in those and subsequent protests, though some were later released.

The International Criminal Court has accused al-Bashir of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur during fighting since 2003.

Thai police shoot, kill ambush initiators

BANGKOK -- Police in Thailand said they fatally shot two suspected Muslim insurgents who ambushed a police unit Tuesday in the southern province of Pattani, a day after bombs in a neighboring province injured 12 people.

Three police officers were wounded in the gunfight that started after the ambush, said police Lt. Adisak Saduba of the Yarang district police station. Ambushes of security personnel, sometimes using improvised explosive devices, are a common tactic of the insurgents, who operate in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist country.

The insurgents, who belong to several groups, do not have clearly articulated goals though, historically, some have separatist ambitions while others seek greater autonomy. They receive support from Muslim residents who complain that they are often treated as second-class citizens.

The three bombs that injured 12 people Monday in a town on Thailand's border with Malaysia were likely planted by Muslim insurgents, police said.

The low-level insurgency carried out by the shadowy groups has left about 7,000 people dead since 2004. On-again, off-again peace talks between the government and several separatist groups have failed to make much headway.

Colombian arrested in drug-trade return

MEDELLIN, Colombia -- A former guerrilla peace negotiator was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Colombia after, government officials said, he and associates had returned to the drug trade his group had vowed to give up.

The arrest of Seusis Hernandez Solarte was a surprise turn of events for the FARC, the former rebel organization that has refashioned itself as a political party called the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force.

In signing a peace deal in 2016, its leaders -- all wanted as drug traffickers in the United States -- were promised immunity for past crimes and, in return, they renounced future ones.

But on Monday, the Colombian government said Hernandez, whose nom de guerre was Jesus Santrich, had quickly returned to the drug business. Officials said that starting in June, just months after the peace deal was signed, Hernandez had sought to export roughly 10 tons of cocaine to the United States at a value they estimated was up to $320 million.

FARC leaders rallied around Hernandez on Monday, contending that the government was breaking the peace deal by ordering the arrest.

