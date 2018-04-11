Car shot at 8 times while leaving Little Rock restaurant parking lot, man tells police

A Little Rock man's car was shot at eight times as he left the parking lot of a restaurant Tuesday night, he told police.

Tthe 22-year-old told officers he got into a fight with a 21-year-old woman about 11 p.m. at the Wendy's at 8901 Baseline Road.

He said the woman got into his car and left, so he followed her to Spanish Willows Apartments at 7515 Geyer Springs Road but couldn't find the vehicle.

When he went back to the Wendy's, he saw the woman and her mother, along with a male stranger, with his car in the parking lot of Asian Grill Buffet, 10001 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, according to the report.

The 22-year-old said he got his car back and started driving off, and the male shot at the vehicle eight times as he left.

No injuries were reported. Officers noted finding eight shell casings at the scene. The report names no suspects but lists a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala as the suspect vehicle. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.