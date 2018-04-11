Counties pick engineering firm to design bike trail that will connect Little Rock to Hot Springs

Pulaski, Saline and Garland counties announced Wednesday the engineering firm that will design a bike trail to connect Little Rock to Hot Springs.

The Southwest Trail, a longtime goal of central Arkansas outdoor enthusiasts, is planned to span from the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site to Hot Springs National Park, bridging two federal lands.

Garver LLC was awarded the preliminary design of the project, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said during a news conference.

The firm has offices in multiple states and is headquartered in North Little Rock, according to its website.

A $2.65 million federal lands access program grant, plus a 20 percent local match requirement to be paid by the three counties, will fund the preliminary design. The counties also have acquired other funding and are pursuing additional money.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in Little Rock email newsletter]

“Preliminary design” is not a 100 percent completed design, said Wallace Smith, vice president and director of federal services for Garver. Rather, it’s enough to know exactly where the trail will go and information like how many bridges are involved and how many right-of-ways are necessary to begin construction, he said.

Hyde said the project is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that will draw economic benefits and tourism to central Arkansas.

“Today is basically the notice to proceed, to start this project,” Wallace said.

Garver will conduct an environmental assessment that typically takes 15 to 18 months to complete, Wallace said. The company will host forums in Garland, Pulaski and Saline counties to ensure community voices are heard, he said.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.