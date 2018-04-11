Arkansas couple charged in infant's abuse; husband, wife held after baby’s bones broken

TEXARKANA -- A husband and wife accused of abusing their month-old daughter have been formally charged by Miller County prosecutors.

Charles Uribe, 28, and Crystal Uribe, 23, were arrested in mid-February after personnel at Wadley Regional Medical Center notified law enforcement officials about a baby in critical condition who was being taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, according to testimony from Miller County sheriff's office investigator Patsy DeHart.

DeHart described a pattern of injuries that appeared to have been caused on various dates based on their stage of healing. She said the infant suffered two breaks in her pelvis, a broken leg and a head injury. DeHart said doctors told her that petetchiae in the baby's eyes was evidence of the child straining to cry or not cry and that injuries of the baby's esophagus led medical experts to conclude something had been shoved into the infant's throat.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell signed off Monday on a single information charging both Charles and Crystal Uribe with first-degree battery of a child younger than 4 years. Charging both defendants in a single document indicates the state's intent to try the Uribes jointly before the same jury.

At Crystal Uribe's bail hearing last month, lawyer Danny Cook of Texarkana announced that he had a divorce petition on Crystal Uribe's behalf and that she was willing to help the prosecution see that the right person is punished.

Mitchell elicited testimony at the bail hearing concerning the removal of a child from Crystal Uribe's custody by authorities in Montana. At the time of the hearing, specific details concerning the removal of that child and the termination of Crystal Uribe's parental rights were unavailable.

Miller County Circuit Judge Carlton Jones declined to reduce Crystal Uribe's $250,000 bail. Charles Uribe's bail is set at $250,000 as well. Both remain in the Miller County jail.

If convicted, Charles Uribe and Crystal Uribe face 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

State Desk on 04/11/2018