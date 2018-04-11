After hazing allegations, expulsion hearings set for central Arkansas high school baseball players

Expulsion hearings are on the agenda for a central Arkansas school board's special meeting Wednesday night amid allegations of hazing on the high school's baseball team.

The Bauxite School District said that Arkansas State Police are assisting with the investigation in a news release last week.

Little Rock defense attorney John Wesley Hall said he is representing three players who are accused. Two of them are suspended from school indefinitely, he said.

Hall said what happened on a bus ride home from a game in Mena on March 2 was nothing more than the team's usual "roughhousing" and nothing close to a sexual assault, as some have alleged.

Hall said his clients want the video footage from the bus to be released, but the school district has denied his request. He added that at least one of the coaches involved is still teaching.

The school district's attorney did not return a request for comment.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Bauxite Middle School. The agenda lists expulsion hearings for four students, but district spokesman Leann Pinkerton said not all of those hearings are related to the hazing allegations.

The district did not respond to questions from an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter last week about how many students were involved and how many have been disciplined.