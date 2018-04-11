Gisele says retirement Brady's call

Gisele Bundchen insists she will not sack Tom Brady's NFL career.

The supermodel wife of the New England Patriots star quarterback told the Wall Street Journal recently that the 40-year-old Brady will make the decision when the time is right to end his playing career.

"It's not my decision to make," Bundchen told the newspaper. "It's his decision, and he knows it. It wouldn't be fair any other way. He's so focused right now. He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, 'You know what? This is what you're doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it, because if I'm the one who comes and says something and then you make a decision based on something that I said ...' "

Her sentence was completed by the reporter with the phrase, "He'd resent it?"

"Yeah, and I would never in my life, ever," she said. "I want him to be happy. Believe me, I've been with him when he's losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he's happy, he's going to be a better father, he's going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would."

Brady noted that his wife wanted him to retire shortly after Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Too bad, babe," Brady said of his response at the time.

Pay attention

Kansas City Manager Ned Yost thought Jakob Junis was starting to labor in the fifth inning Monday night, so he turned to bench coach Dale Sveum and promised to pull the young Royals right-hander if it continued.

Junis was throwing a no-hitter.

"Dale thought I was kidding," Yost said, "but I honestly had no idea."

Junis had hit three batters and walked two more, but he did not allow a hit until one out in the seventh inning.

By that point, the Royals were well on their way to a 10-0 rout of the Seattle Mariners.

"I was paying attention to the score, but I wasn't paying attention to how many hits they had," Yost said. "I looked up and saw he had a no-hitter, and I was completely oblivious to it."

So, what would have happened if Yost had trotted to the mound to make a change?

"I would have had to tell him to go back," Junis replied.

Pros and cons

Arizona Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris, to The Arizona Republic, on the NFL team's first day of offseason workouts: "I saw some great things. I saw some things that make me want to go home and drink heavily."

Sports on 04/11/2018