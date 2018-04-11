GOLF: Blennow, Bonanno lead UALR; UAFS women finish fourth; UAM settles for ninth in Missouri

Blennow, Bonanno lead UALR

Emele Blennow and Sabrina Bonanno finished sixth and tied for seventh to help the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's women's team finish fourth at the Kansas City Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Raymore, Mo.

Blennow shot a 151 and Bonanno shot a 152.

The Trojans finished fourth with a 616. North Dakota State won with a 596 while Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis was second with a 604.

UAFS women finish fourth

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's team finished fourth at the Hardscrabble Invitational on Tuesday in Fort Smith.

The Lady Lions shot a 957 (323-314-320) for the 54-hole tournament. Midwestern State (Texas) won with an 896 and Newman was second at 906.

Individually, UAFS' Olivia Gibbs finished seventh with a 232.

UAFS men second in Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's team finished second to Texas A&M-Commerce at the Hardscrabble Invitational in Fort Smith.

The Lions shot an 849, losing by three strokes.

Chris Eckes won the individual title with a 4-under 206 by three strokes over Texas A&M-Commerce's Lucas McCubbin and Wilfredo Sanchez.

UAM settles for ninth in Missouri

The University of Arkansas at Monticello men's team finished ninth at the Central Region Invitational on Tuesday in St. Charles, Mo.

Central Missouri won with an 861.

Individually, Kinley Lee of UAM finished 16th with a 224.

Piddon leads Arkansas Tech to victory

Peerada Piddon finished tied for first to lead Arkansas Tech University's women's team to a victory at the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo.

Piddon shot a 146 to share individual honors with Anna Pool of Central Oklahoma and Gloria Choi of Southwestern Oklahoma, who won in a tiebreaker.

The Golden Suns finished with a 601, beating Southwestern Oklahoma by 14 strokes. Henderson State University finished fifth with a 621. Southern Arkansas University was 11th with a 665 and Harding University was 13th with a 677.

Allison Davis of Henderson State University and Helle Leed of Southern Arkansas University finished tied for sixth with a 151.

UCA's Vincent to coach USA Junior Team

University of Central Arkansas women's Coach Natasha Vincent will coach the United States women's team at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

The tournament will be held June 10-15 at Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course in Toshitomo-cho Fukada, Japan. Twenty-four countries will be represented in a 72-hole tournament with the winner receiving the Toyota Cup.