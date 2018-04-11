Griffin helps Naturals blank San Antonio

SPRINGDALE -- Locked in a pitcher's duel, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals made all the right plays.

Foster Griffin was brilliant in his second start of the season, and three pitchers came out of the bullpen to finish off a 4-0 shutout of San Antonio before an Education Day crowd of 4,291 on Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The win salvaged the final game of a three-game series against San Antonio and the final game of the six-game home stand to open the season.

"It wasn't just a win; it was a good win," Naturals manager Mike Rojas said. "It was a good performance, team-wise."

Griffin was matched against San Antonio's Cal Quantrill in a duel of former first-round draft picks in the series finale as the Missions went for the sweep.

San Antonio touched Griffin for base hits to lead off the first, second and third innings, but Griffin coaxed double-play grounders all three innings.

"It's letting your defense work," Rojas said. "He attacked the zone and having trust in the guys to make the plays, and they did, three clutch double plays to get out of jams."

The middle infield of shortstop Nicky Lopez and second baseman Erick Mejia turned all three, ending the first inning and then immediately following the leadoff hitters in the second and third innings.

Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the home half of the fourth inning. Elier Hernandez opened with a base hit but was forced by Samir Duenez, the clean-up hitter, who then swiped second. After a strikeout, Donnie Dewees grounded a single through the hole between short and third to score Duenez ahead of the off-line throw to the plate.

Alex Liddi gave the Naturals a 2-0 lead with a homer over the bullpen in the seventh inning, and Corey Toups doubled home Lopez and Hernandez in the eighth inning for a couple of cushion runs.

SHORT HOPS

• Naturals starter Foster Griffin improved to 4-2 in day games over the last two seasons with Northwest Arkansas and now has an earned run average of 2.31 under the sun.

• The crisply played game hit the one-hour mark when San Antonio was batting in the top of the fifth inning.

• Tuesday was the first of three Education Days at Arvest Ballpark when school groups receive discounted tickets. The Van Buren ROTC presented the colors for the National Anthem.

On Deck: The Naturals are off today before beginning a six-game road swing through the Lone Star State with the first stop at Corpus Christi on Thursday night.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 04/11/2018