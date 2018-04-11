Jury set to hear kickback evidence

FAYETTEVILLE -- The trial into whether then-state Sen. Jon Woods entered a corrupt kickback scheme or made proper use of the state's approved method of awarding General Improvement Fund grants begins in earnest at 8:30 a.m. today.

"This case is about the betrayal of the people of Arkansas by this defendant, Jon Woods," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser said in his opening statement Tuesday afternoon. Attorneys and the judge in the case spent the working day Monday and half of Tuesday picking the six women and six men of the jury. The government will call its first witnesses today. The trial is expected to last at least three weeks, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks told the jurors.

Woods of Springdale; Oren Paris III, former president of Ecclesia College in Springdale; and Randell G. Shelton, formerly of Alma, were indicted in March 2017 by a grand jury in connection with an alleged kickback scheme. Paris pleaded guilty just before a pretrial hearing April 4 to one count of conspiracy and will testify for the government.

Woods is accused of taking kickbacks from Paris in return for directing $550,000 in state General Improvement Fund grants to Ecclesia, all in 2013 or 2014. Paris reportedly disguised the kickbacks as consulting fees paid to Shelton's company, Paradigm Strategic Consulting. Shelton then passed money along, the government contends. Elser called Paradigm "a bogus company" that was incorporated the day Paris sent a $50,000 payment from the college after receiving the first state grant.

Woods could do nothing as a state senator by himself, his defense attorney told jurors. Woods' attorney Patrick Benca of Little Rock told the jury that colleges and universities routinely hire lobbyists and consultants to draw millions in state grants. Every step of the improvement fund grant process is subject to either the approval of other lawmakers, the review of attorneys or regional board approval, he said in his opening statement.

Testimony will also show Paris was under intense pressure to plead guilty to a lesser charge, Benca said.

Testimony will also show Paradigm was "anything but a bogus company," said Shelly Koehler of Fayetteville, one of Shelton's attorneys. Shelton has a long history of successful enterprises including fundraising that extends to before he entered college, she told jurors. He was helping Ecclesia pursue an $18 million expansion plan, she said. Shelton made a good start on major donations to the school before news broke that the state grants were under investigation, devastating the project, she said.

Former state Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale pleaded guilty to also receiving kickbacks from Paris and is expected to testify in the trial. Neal pleaded guilty Jan. 4, 2017, to one count of conspiracy. His sentence is pending.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud, all relating to either wire or mail transfers of money. Paris and Shelton were named in 14 of the fraud charges. All three were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. Woods is also charged with one count of money laundering in connection with the purchase of a cashier's check.

Paris pleaded guilty to transferring $50,000 of $200,000 in grant money from Woods and Neal to Shelton. Shelton sent $40,000 of the money to Woods as a kickback, according to Paris' plea. Shelton's defense will argue the money was a loan that had nothing to do with the Ecclesia grant, his attorneys have said.

The case involves grants from the state General Improvement Fund, which is controlled by legislators. The state Supreme Court declared the method of distribution unconstitutional in a ruling Oct. 5 of last year.

Neal, a Republican, admitted in his Jan. 4, 2017, guilty plea he took two kickbacks totaling $38,000 in exchange for directing grants to two nonprofit groups.

The indictment doesn't give a total figure of what Woods is accused of receiving in kickbacks because portions of it were reportedly paid in cash.

In all, Woods either steered or helped steer $621,500 of improvement fund grants to Ecclesia, according to Elser's summary of the case on Tuesday. During the same time as the grants were coming in, $267,420 was paid by Ecclesia, as directed by Paris, Elser said. Of that, $210,420 was removed by Shelton in large cash withdrawals and the $40,000 wire-transferred to Woods, with another $9,235 taken out by automated withdrawals.

All three defendants initially entered innocent pleas. Woods and Shelton face up to 20 years in prison on the fraud and conspiracy charges, if convicted. Woods faces an additional 10 years on the money-laundering charge, if convicted.

Arkansas legislators gave nearly $700,000 of taxpayers' money from the state's General Improvement Fund to the private Christian college in Springdale. Nine Northwest Arkansas legislators requested $592,500 for the school. Woods directed the most at more than $350,000.

Another $100,000 from the fund to Ecclesia came through the West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District in Hot Springs. The only documents from legislators provided by that district in support of the grants came from Woods.

In a related matter, Woods is accused of taking a kickback from indicted lobbyist Milton Russell "Rusty" Cranford of Bentonville. Neal's guilty plea included his taking kickbacks along with Woods in $400,000 in state grants to a company of Cranford's called AmeriWorks.

Cranford, 56, is set for trial May 7 in federal court in Springfield, Mo., on one count of conspiracy and eight counts of accepting bribes in his indictment. The $400,000 from the 2013 grant was returned in 2014, grant records show.

