Kansas school bill short $80 million

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials have discovered an error in a public-school funding bill lawmakers approved that lowers the size of its spending increase by at least $80 million, potentially complicating the state’s efforts to satisfy a court mandate.

Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer still intends to sign the legislation and will work with the GOP-controlled Legislature to fix the flaw, spokesman Kendall Marr said Tuesday.

But the fix might come only days before an April 30 deadline for Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office to report to the state Supreme Court on how lawmakers have addressed education funding problems.

The bill approved by lawmakers early Sunday was meant to phase in a $534 million spending increase over five years, and with the flaw, the figure is $454 million or perhaps a little less.