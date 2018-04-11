Forgery suspect hit Little Rock Rock officers, patrol car with vehicle while fleeing, police say

A suspect in a forgery struck Little Rock officers and a patrol car with his vehicle while fleeing with his cousin, police said.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to Simmons Bank, 8500 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say 22-year-old Marquise Crump of Little Rock and his cousin, 19-year-old Torie Truitt of Little Rock, tried to deposit a fraudulent check into a bank account.

After authorities arrived, Crump reportedly struck a patrol vehicle with his vehicle and later backed up and struck another vehicle that had at least one occupant.

When officers tried to get him out of the vehicle, Crump backed up again and struck officers with his vehicle, the report states, leaving them injured.

Crump and Truitt each face charges of second-degree forgery and fleeing. Crump also faces counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Records show the pair remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. They are each set to appear in court Tuesday.