Little Rock official says she wants to get rid of at-large positions on city board

Little Rock Ward 1 Director Erma Hendrix has told her fellow board members she wants them to adopt an ordinance that will do away with the at-large positions.

The city board is currently made up of seven ward seats elected by voters in their respective wards, three at-large seats elected citywide and a citywide elected mayor who only votes in the event of a tie.

Hendrix presented the board with an ordinance Tuesday night that, if approved, would set a special election for voters to decide whether to change the board to 10 ward seats. Hendrix told board members to “digest” the information and not to discuss it that night.

The drafted ordinance is marked as “for discussion purposes only.” Hendrix said the ordinance will be on the board’s agenda for a vote at some point but didn’t have a date for when it will be discussed and voted on.

