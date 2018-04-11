Authorities: Man accused of raping girl on multiple occasions in Arkansas extradited from Chicago

An out-of-state man was arrested Tuesday in the reported rape of his ex-girlfriend’s teenage daughter in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Montrell Hillard, 23, of Coldwater, Miss., faces one count of rape by forcible compulsion, according to a Trumann Police Department report.

In November, the mother of a 14-year-old girl told police that her daughter had asked her about taking birth control.

When asked why she needed birth control, the victim told her mother that Hillard — who had last lived with her in June 2016, when the girl was 13 — made her “do everything.”

Speaking with an Arkansas State Police investigator in December, the girl said that Hillard had sexual contact with her on multiple occasions in Trumann in 2015.

Hillard’s interactions with the victim included texting her “strange things about her mother not doing what he wanted,” the report states.

On one occasion, he reportedly sent her a text telling her to meet him at the “outhouse,” a small storage shed behind their apartment. Hillard then forced her to lie down on a mattress inside and raped her, the girl told authorities.

As the girl tried to get Hillard off of her, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to the report.

Additional rapes were reported at a hotel in Memphis as well as at residences in Tunica, Miss., and Horn Lake, Miss.

On the girl’s 14th birthday, Hillard messaged her on Facebook and said that he would give her gifts if she sent him pictures of herself naked, police said.

Records show Hillard was transported from the Cook County jail in Chicago to the Poinsett County sheriff’s office on a warrant for rape Tuesday.

Hillard remained at the Poinsett County jail Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.