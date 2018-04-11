CARDINALS-DIAMONDBACKS

Molina, Lovullo suspended 1 game each

NEW YORK -- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo have been suspended one game each for their dustup over the weekend.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Tuesday.

Molina, who bumped plate umpire Tim Timmons during the bench-clearing dispute, has appealed and can continue to play until the process is complete. The Cardinals hosted Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Lovullo, who also was fined, missed Tuesday night's game at San Francisco.

The flap began Sunday in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Lovullo argued with Timmons, blaming the umpire for a called third strike he claimed was influenced by the All-Star catcher's pitch framing. Lovullo used a profanity that set off Molina, and the manager was ejected.

Lovullo said he praised Molina while using a profanity and said "but he can't turn balls into strikes." Molina said Lovullo "said a bad word to me and I reacted that way. He called me [it] twice. You can't allow that."

Lovullo has since said he "made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose."

ALL-STAR GAME

Dodgers to host 2020 game

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is set to make the announcement during a news conference at the ballpark today. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the official announcement was not yet made.

Dodger Stadium lasted held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers -- Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith -- were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 victory.

This year's All-Star Game will be in Washington on July 17. The 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland.

ROYALS

Gordon on DL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals placed Alex Gordon on the disabled list with a torn hip labrum and recalled fellow outfielder Abraham Almonte from Class AAA Omaha before Tuesday night's game against Seattle.

Gordon woke up with pain Monday and was examined in greater detail Tuesday. The results showed that an old tear he'd been playing through had worsened.

Royals Manager Ned Yost was hopeful the recovery time will be 10 days to two weeks, and surgery is not being considered at this point. But the Royals want to see how Gordon responds over the next week.

The three-time All-Star was hitting 174 through his first seven games.

Almonte, 28, was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on April 2. He hit .233 with 3 home runs and 14 RBI in 69 games for the Indians last season.

RANGERS

Odor, Fister injured

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have placed second baseman Rougned Odor and right-hander Doug Fister on the 10-day disabled list after both aggravated injuries in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Right-hander Tony Barnette was activated from the 10-day disabled list and infielder-catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa was recalled from Class AAA Round Rock before Tuesday night's game.

Odor is expected to be out three weeks with a left hamstring strain. He tweaked the hamstring taking a throw in a game last week, and left Monday night when he came up lame after scrambling back to first base on a short flyout to right in the first inning.

Fister will be out two to three weeks because of a right hip strain. He left Monday night's start against the Angels after five innings. The right-hander had felt some symptoms of the hip issue for a few weeks.

Sports on 04/11/2018