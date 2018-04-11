North Little Rock knifing leads to arrest of youth

A 17-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a person at least twice in the chest in North Little Rock, a police report shows.

Police arrested Uriel Ruiz of Little Rock at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday at 4625 Schaer St. and charged him with first-degree battery and aggravated robbery, according to the report.

Wilson Herrera reported that he arrived at his home and was approached by someone he didn't know, the report said.

The person had a knife, tried to rob Herrera and stabbed him in the chest, police said.

Herrera reached his car horn and was able to waken his father and brothers, who emerged from the home and "subdued" the assailant, according to the report.

Ruiz was listed on the Pulaski County jail's online roster Tuesday night.