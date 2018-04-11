Oaklawn's 2019 season to start later, will continue after Arkansas derby, officials say

Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs said Wednesday that its season next year will start later, in part because of scheduling complications caused by weather.

The racing track’s 2019 season is set to open Jan. 25 and will continue through May 4, three weeks after the Arkansas Derby.

“This is an idea that has been discussed internally for a number of years and now the time seems right to make the chance,” Oaklawn President Louis Cella said in a statement.

Applauding the decision were Arkansas Racing Commission chairman Alex Lieblong and members of the Arkansas Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association Board.

“We were essentially trading January race days, when there is always the chance of cancellation due to weather, for April race dates, when Arkansas weather is at its finest,” HBPA board member Bill Walmsley said.

Two races were canceled in January, and 14 in total had been canceled in the month over the past decade, according to Oaklawn.

