Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Incognito: I'm done

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito said he's "done" in a text Tuesday to The Associated Press amid reports he is considering retirement after 11 NFL seasons. The text came shortly after SportsIllustrated.com reported Incognito was "strongly considering retiring," but would consider returning for one more season at the right price. The Buffalo News quoted Incognito as saying, "I'm done. That's it." Incognito added he is experiencing liver and kidney problems and is being affected by stress. "I went to a doctor's appointment the other day and they said, 'Listen, the stress is killing you, what are you doing?' " Incognito told The News. "And I said, 'Listen, I'm just doing what I love and that's playing football.' So that's why I'm done." The Bills did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. The development comes a week after Incognito fired his agent, David Dunn, in a post on Twitter. That decision came after Incognito accepted a pay cut by restructuring the final year of his contract. Incognito initially backed his restructured contract by posting a note on Twitter saying he was "thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my Buffalo Bills brothers."

McCree arrested

Authorities say former Jacksonville Jaguars safety and assistant coach Marlon McCree was arrested over the weekend after a vehicle chase with his ex-wife and crashing his truck into her SUV. A Jacksonville sheriff's office report said McCree, 41, was arrested Saturday evening on charges of simple assault and aggravated battery. The report said the ex-wife had filed for a protection order against McCree and went to a police substation Saturday to report past domestic violence incidents. The ex-wife told police McCree was waiting for her when she left the substation. She said she and her mother tried to drive away, but McCree followed and rammed her vehicle several times. They were able to escape by running several red lights. McCree was released on bail Sunday. McCree also played for the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

BASKETBALL

Kansas part of bribery case

Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools mentioned in a bribery scandal involving college basketball. A rewritten indictment released Tuesday in New York alleges that an Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, arranged for payments to parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools. Prosecutors said the Adidas representative, James Gatto, and others agreed to pay $90,000 to the mother of a Kansas recruit and to funnel $40,000 to the father of a recruit at North Carolina State who was widely regarded as the top high school recruit in the state of North Carolina and who had played for an Adidas-sponsored Amateur Athletic Union team. No players are directly named, but specific details make clear the indictment is describing former North Carolina State star Dennis Smith Jr. and Kansas player Silvio De Sousa. Prosecutors say money helped secure the players' commitments to play college basketball at the schools and encouraged them to sign an Adidas sponsorship deal when they entered the NBA.

Wiley tests NBA waters

Auburn center Austin Wiley has put his name into the NBA Draft pool after being held out last season but doesn't plan to hire an agent. Wiley announced his decision Tuesday, becoming the third player to declare for the draft from the Tigers, who shared the SEC regular-season title with Tennessee. He has until June 11 to withdraw his name if he doesn't hire an agent. The NCAA ruled Wiley ineligible for last season after his family allegedly accepted money from former associate head coach Chuck Person. Person has been charged as part of a federal probe into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA has said Wiley would be eligible next season.

Irish extend Brey

Mike Brey, the winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history, has signed a contract extension through the 2024-2025 season. The new deal, which begins July 1, could make Brey the first coach in the program to coach 25 years at the school. Brey,59, has guided the Fighting Irish to 12 NCAA Tournament berths in 18 seasons, including back-to-back runs to the Elite Eight. Brey is 403-201 at Notre Dame and 502-252 in 23 seasons as a head coach. On Jan. 3, Brey passed Digger Phelps as Notre Dame's winningest men's basketball coach with his 394th victory.

OLYMPICS

Gold medalist banned

Hungarian hammer thrower Krisztian Pars, the 2012 Olympic champion, has been banned until July 2019 because of a doping violation. According to the Hungarian Athletics Federation, a non-performance-enhancing substance was detected in a urine sample taken Jan. 13 in his home city of Szombathely. Pars,36, said Tuesday that he is "indescribably ashamed" about the incident, blaming it on "a bad decision made during a very difficult time in my career and life." Pars, also a two-time European champion, has participated in four Olympic Games. Officials accepted his argument that the banned substance got into his body during the offseason and that it does not have a positive effect on sporting performance. The federation's secretary general Marton Gyulai called it "a sad day for Hungarian athletics."

TENNIS

Williams sisters join equal pay push

A day before playing in the 2005 final at the All England Club, Venus Williams addressed a meeting of the Grand Slam Board, urging Wimbledon and the French Open to offer equal pay to male and female players.

"I said, 'All of our hearts beat the same. When your eyes are closed, you really can't tell, next to you, who's a man and who's a woman.' And [I asked them] to think about their daughters and their wives and sisters. How would they like them to be treated?" Williams recalled. "Sometimes, we lose track of, and don't even realize, our own bias and our own prejudice. And we have to confront ourselves."

The next afternoon, she won one of her seven major singles championships. About 1½ years later, Wimbledon announced it would, indeed, offer the same prize money to men and women in all rounds of the tournament, and the French Open soon followed suit, eliminating the pay gap at the four majors.

Now Williams and her sister, Serena Williams, are adding their names and voices to the push for equal pay across all types of jobs that the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative is championing.

The two current tennis stars are joining the advisory board of the group founded by the former player, and Tuesday's announcement was timed to coincide with Equal Pay Day, which approximates how far into a new year a woman must work to earn what a man made by the previous Dec. 31.

King looks at the Williams sisters as among those who can carry on the work she started decades ago.

"I am in my 70s, so I am looking to younger people to take up the mill as I phase out over time," King said.

Sports on 04/11/2018