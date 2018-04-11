Home / Latest News /
Parent: Baseball coaches discussed plan to 'bean' 11-year-old daughter
By The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.H. — A youth sports organization in New Hampshire is investigating a parent's allegations that two baseball coaches talked about a plan to hurt his 11-year-old daughter to force her to quit the program.
Foster's Daily Democrat reported that Dan Klein of Madbury alleges the coaches said they'd instruct a player to strike his daughter in the head with a baseball during practice.
Klein said his daughter is the only girl enrolled to play on a team in her division. He said two other coaches at the meeting who found the discussion inappropriate told him about the conversation that allegedly took place during a draft meeting to assign players to team rosters last month.
Oyster River Youth Association Director Matthew Glode said the organization is investigating.
