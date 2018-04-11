Police: 21-year-old arrested after reports of armed person making threats at UA frat house

FAYETTEVILLE — Police arrested a 21-year-old Fort Worth man on a driving while intoxicated charge after reports early Wednesday of an armed person making threats at University of Arkansas, Fayetteville fraternity house.

Fayetteville police Sgt. Anthony Murphy said officers received a report at 1:54 a.m. of an armed person at 711 W. Dickson St., which is the address of the Kappa Sigma fraternity house.

Murphy said university police were investigating the reports involving a weapon, but city police arrested Ryan Grant Torres after finding him in a vehicle at a hotel parking lot.

A preliminary report listed the location where Torres was found as being about 2 miles from the main UA campus.

No assault or weapons charges were listed in a preliminary arrest report, which states police had been “dispatched to assist UAPD in finding an armed suspect who had threatened multiple individuals with a gun.”

In a text message, Capt. Gary Crain with university police said: “No one was hurt. The display of the handgun happened outside at the street.”

Crain later confirmed that Torres has also been arrested an aggravated assault charge. He added that Torres never entered the fraternity house and that no fraternity event was taking place at the time of the reported altercation.

A UA spokesman, Steve Voorhies, said the university had no record of a student named Ryan Grant Torres.