Man facing rape, kidnapping counts, Little Rock police say

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday on multiple rape and kidnapping charges, according to a Little Rock police report.

The report said Cornelius Spencer raped and kidnapped two people. Spencer, according to the report, put a knife to people's throats. Police said Spencer beat one the victims, who was 62 years old.

Police charged Spencer with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of second-degree battery, the report shows.

Spencer was listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday night.