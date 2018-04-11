Razorbacks basketball team to sign juco player today

The spring signing period for college basketball starts today, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is expected to sign junior-college wingman Mason Jones.

Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connors State College in Oklahoma orally committed to the Hogs on Saturday over a scholarship offer from the University of Central Arkansas and interest from BYU and Washington.

He's somewhat a newcomer to basketball after playing only his senior year at Triple A Academy in Dallas and attending Lincoln Prep a year before junior college.

"I'm definitely ready to prove people wrong," said Jones, who has three years of eligibility left. "I know I can be a great teammate and also be a great player at the same time ... people just don't know what type of player they're getting. They will see soon."

Jones averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season as a freshman. He shot 42.9 percent from beyond the three-point line, 51.5 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

"My role will be to come in and bring my scoring and my all-around game," said Jones, who plans to ink with the Razorbacks at 2 p.m. today. "I can do so much."

He was recruited by Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland. Anderson said at the end-of-season basketball banquet at Walton Arena on Monday night that the Hogs plan to sign another prospect during the spring signing period.

-- Richard Davenport