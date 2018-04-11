Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park picks and analysis

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 154-465 (33.1 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Salt Bae in the ninth

BEST BET Banshee Birdie in the eighth

LONG SHOT Strike Perfection in the fourth

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $25,000

**SERIOUS I CANDY continues to climb the claiming ladder after consecutive victories, and she possesses good early speed and figures to work out an ideal trip. AWESOME ZIP earned the field's fastest Beyer figures last fall at Remington and Indiana, and she may not have cared for the tight turns in two dull performances this winter at Delta. MOSTLY AWESOME is skipping a condition after a 10-length maiden victory, which did earn a competitive Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Serious I Candy;Eramia;Rouck;7-2

9 Awesome Zip;Cabrera;Villafranco;3-1

8 Mostly Awesome;Canchari;Martin;4-1

7 Lookforasmile;Vazquez;Garcia;6-1

4 Arch Arch Baby;Court;Fires;6-1

3 Kikitoz;Quinonez;Cline;12-1

2 Bee Boppin Baby;Morales;Broberg;12-1

6 Ice Goddess;Thompson;Riecken;10-1

1 Romancin N Dancin;Wethey;Gleason;20-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $8,000

**MEANBONE has won three of his four races at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in price on the heels of a third-place finish. ARROGANT pressed an honest pace in a useful third-place route finish, and he is moving from an open to a state-bred race. BUD'S MR. B crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection April 4, while showing improved early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Meanbone;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

10 Arrogant;De La Cruz;Martin;9-2

9 Bud's Mr. B;Gazader;Peitz;7-2

8 Ms. D's Last Storm;Felix;Altamirano;10-1

2 Oliver's Bull;Thompson;Ashauer;8-1

1 Tour de Rock;Loveberry;Hornsby;10-1

3 Hot Blooded Song;BIrzer;Martin;12-1

6 Bud Ro;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

4 Sarah's Swingtown;Pompell;Smith;12-1

5 Hank's Alibi;Court;Petalino;12-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $16,000

**SUNNY'S FUNNY is dropping out of maiden-allowance racing for the first time, and the Fair Grounds shipper is making her third start after a long layoff. Leading trainer Steve Asmussen is placing horses where they can win. VALIANT LADY is a quick filly who ran a quality race just two back, and she has a winning trainer-rider team. BABY COLLETTE showed speed before faltering in a turf-sprint debut at Fair Grounds. She is taking a significant drop in class, and her works suggest she will be better on the main track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Sunny's Funny;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

6 Valiant Lady;Felix;Mason;4-1

4 Baby Collette;Cabrera;Hartman;6-1

11 I Never Give Up;Birzer;Litfin;8-1

7 Alex's Bourbon;Hill;Catalano;10-1

2 Sweet as Caroline;Wethey;Gleason;8-1

9 Baroness Juliette;Canchari;Stuart;9-2

3 La Tell;Thompson;Villafranco;15-1

5 It's Springtime;Morales;Mason;10-1

8 Her High Road;Court;Dixon;15-1

1 Soaring Lil Sass;St Julien;McBride;20-1

4 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

*STRIKE PERFECTION raced well in three races last season at Oaklawn, and she has had legitimate excuses in her last three races. A return to her best form can win at this lower level. EVER SPECIAL had to overcome a troubled start in a second-place finish, and she is dropping in price and is the one to beat. CUDDLE KITTEN has earned competitive Beyer figures at the meeting while running at a higher class level, and she figures closer to the early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Strike Perfection;Wethey;Young;20-1

5 Ever Special;Canchari;Anderson;5-2

3 Cuddle Kitten;Hill;Morse;3-1

6 Moonlight Train;Eramia;Broberg;7-2

9 Dark Bloom;Morales;Swearingen;12-1

10 Make Daddy Proud;Loveberry;Howard;10-1

1 Ally Song;De La Cruz;Williamson;12-1

2 All About Betty;Vazquez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Wilburn's Angel;Quinonez;Cline;15-1

8 Tickled by Elmo;Gazader;Milligan;20-1

11 Indy's Finesse;Birzer;Van Berg;20-1

5 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $16,000

**LADY WARRIOR raced well at Keeneland and Churchill as a juvenile, and she is dropping to the lowest level of her career after a second-place finish. ROSE CANDY has been beaten by less than 1 length in back-to-back races, and she is due to break her maiden soon. SHE'S GOT MOXY is an unraced filly from the barn of leading trainer Steve Asmussen, and she may have tipped her hand in a bullet 5-furlong gate workout March 17 at Houston.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Lady Warrior;Stevens;Hobby;3-1

1 Rose Candy;Hill;Catalano;7-2

2 She's Got Moxy;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

12 Kantastic;Felix;Mason;6-1

11 Forest Girl;Wethey;Young;15-1

9 American Louve;Cabrera;Hartman;10-1

3 Emerald Candy;Morales;Mason;12-1

4 Miss Shabang;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

10 Rose N Motion;Wales;Litfin;20-1

6 Rosemary Beach;Eramia;Cates;30-1

5 Twin Vows;Vazquez;Wiggins;15-1

8 Western Attire;Thompson;Cline;20-1

6 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**SOMEDAY SOON is a Grade I-placed filly who finished second in a similar field March 24. She drew an inside post and keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. MA'AM finished one position behind the top selection as a beaten odds-on favorite. She is consistent and represents a high-percentage stable. PRINCESS ERINDELLE has won two of her three career races on the main track, and she is having blinkers removed after a pair of even races on turf at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Someday Soon;Santana;Van Meter;3-1

7 Ma'am;De La Cruz;Cox;2-1

6 Princess Erindelle;Loveberry;7-2

4 Holiday's Angel;Hill;Milligan;5-1

1 Girl Power;Laviolette;Von Hemel;8-1

3 She'sagraciouslady;Eramia;Broberg;15-1

8 No Cacha Na;McMahon;Hobby;12-1

5 Rose to Glory;Gazader;Cristel;20-1

7 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

***MORE MONIQUE followed a 4-length front-running victory with a narrow defeat against stronger $16,000 conditioned-claimers, and she is strictly the one to catch and beat at this lower claiming price. SAUCY AT MIDNIGHT has not raced since November, but she fired fresh in a career debut victory last summer at Arlington. She appears to be working smartly for her return. ROXY ROCKET has finished with energy in a pair of decent allowance races. She is taking a big drop in class, and the pace figures fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 More Monique;Felix;Mason;5-2

12 Saucy At Midnight;Felix;Mason;4-1

1 Roxy Rocket;Cohen;McBride;15-1

4 Silver Turns Gold;Birzer;Van Berg;5-1

3 Kowgirl Whiskey;Pompell;Smith;4-1

10 Empire Strikes;Wethey;Young;10-1

11 Controversy;St Julien;Cox;12-1

6 Got Moxie;Morales;Morse;12-1

2 Sassy Olivia Ann;Eramia;Martin;10-1

7 Quiet Flattering;Vazquez;Milligan;8-1

8 Bella My Girl;Santana;Cates;10-1

9 C C's Baby Girl;Cabrera;Williams;20-1

5 Violent Fit;Gazader;Moquett;10-1

8 Purse $81,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

****BANSHEE BIRDIE chased a fast pace and gave way grudgingly in a deceptively good third-place finish. She is lightly raced and continued improvement is expected. SHE BEAST has had to overcome trouble in a pair of late-running sprint finishes. The two-time beaten post-time favorite is bred to route and keeps the leading rider. FASHION SHOW has finished second in three consecutive two-turn races at Delta, and she may appreciate running around a 1-mile oval.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Banshee Birdie;Vazquez;Wiggins;7-2

3 She Beast;Santana;Moquett;3-1

4 Fashion Show;Cohen;Asmussen;4-1

8 Skip's Song;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

1a Carolina Peach;Birzer;Chleborad;8-1

5 Say It Softly;Contreras;Lukas;5-1

9 Roll On Big Mama;Wethey;Young;15-1

1 Tough Irma;Birzer;Chleborad;8-1

2 Smoking Hot Kathy;Cabrera;Hartman;12-1

7 Tulle;Gazader;Moquett;8-1

9 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

****SALT BAE was pressured through rapid fractions when second in the Purple Martin. She is dropping in class and should lead this field past every pole. SHANGHAI TARIFF has finished second at this level in her past two races, and she has recorded two swift subsequent workouts and may last for a big share. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF rallied to a third-place finish in the Purple Martin, and she may surprise if the top two fillies hook up on the front.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Salt Bae;Cabrera;Flint;9-5

6 Shanghai Tariff;De La Cruz;DiVito;4-1

3 Criminal Mischief;Contreras;Lukas;8-1

10 Sworn Silence;Stevens;Cox;9-2

1 My Peeps;Birzer;Ortiz;6-1

9 Nonhelma;Thompson;Sims;12-1

4 Unprovoked;Canchari;Anderson;15-1

7 Obsolete;Cohen;Lauer;15-1

2 Crimson Creed;Hill;Mason;15-1

5 Clay's Dialing In;Court;Petalino;20-1

10 Purse $83,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**LANGDARMA has won three of his four career races at Oaklawn. He is moving up after easily defeating starter allowance rivals, and he is capable of his best from on or off the early pace. SOUTH BEACH followed a sharp debut sprint victory with a clear two-turn allowance score. The unbeaten and well-bred colt gives up seasoning but may be too talented for this group. SECRET HOUSE suffered a tough-luck defeat at a similar condition in his last start. He received a confidence lift when the winner came back and overpowered a better field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Langdarma;Court;Ortiz;12-1

10 South Beach;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

3 Secret House;Stevens;Cox;3-1

6 St. Louie Guy;Cohen;Broberg;8-1

1 Tapsolute;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

11 Niigon's Glory;Vazquez;McKnight;15-1

2 Secret Passage;McMahon;Diodoro;10-1

5 Bad Student;Thompson;Diodoro;12-1

9 All About Ashley;Wethey;Young;15-1

4 Hot Shot Kid;Canchari;Robertson;20-1

8 Charming Deputy;Morales;Haran;30-1

12 Altito;Cabrera;Villafranco;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The fourth race begins a Pick-3, and Ever Special is the one to beat, but I'll also have long-shot Strike Perfection on the ticket. The fifth race is very competitive so spreading out is a wise move. The sixth race drew a field of eight, and Someday Soon and Ma'am are the two must-haves on the ticket. The eighth race begins the last Pick-3, and Banshee Birdie is a single for me, but She Beast has a license to show marked improvement. The ninth race may also have a single in Salt Bae, and I'll close the wager using my top three in the 10th race.

