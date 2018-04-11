Soccer: Late flurry helps Rogers stun Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Rogers High picked the perfect time to get its offense going.

Brayan Flores' goal with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner, as the Mounties stunned previously undefeated Springdale High 5-4 on Tuesday in 7A-West soccer action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Flores' score, which deflected off a Springdale defender before squirting into the goal, ended a flurry in the final 9:20 where the teams combined for three goals and two lead changes. The five goals equal the Mounties' total scoring output in their previous eight conference games combined.

"It was a good night for us to come out," Rogers boys coach Stephen Peck said. "I attribute it to the hard work the boys have put in and the focus. They're tired of not scoring too. They did a great job themselves of really focusing and putting it on their own shoulders to finish, and they did."

A Willie Hernandez penalty kick, which deflected off the keeper's diving hand, gave Rogers a 4-3 lead in the 71st minute. Jose Vega answered back for Springdale with his third score of the match, a penalty kick, that tied the score at 4-4.

Springdale coach D.J. Beeler attributed the loss to mistakes by his team, which included a red-card ejection that forced the Red Dogs (11-1-1, 6-1 7A-West) to play the entire second half, and much of the first, with only 10 players. Also an own goal for Rogers, and a communication error that led to a Mounties' score and a 3-2 lead early in the second half.

"It's a pretty big advantage for the other team to have another player," said Beeler of the ejection. "We were able to make some adjustments at halftime and were still able to get chances, but it left us a little bit open some. It forced our guys to work a lot harder, obviously."

Felix Escobar and Nelson Rivas added scores for the Mounties.

Michael Martinez also added a goal for Springdale.

Springdale Har-Ber 5, Rogers Heritage 1

The Wildcats kept pace in the 7A-West Conference with a road win Tuesday.

Har-Ber's win coupled with Springdale High's loss to Rogers moved the Wildcats 9-5, 6-1) into a first-place tie in the league standings.

Sandro Ramirez scored two goals for the Wildcats. Nixon Aguilar, Brandon Ruvalcaba and Juan Mejia also found the back of the net for Har-Ber.

Bentonville West 3, Bentonville High 2 (PKs)

West connected on all five penalty kicks, and freshman goalkeeper Evan Guentz provided the needed block as the Wolverines edged Bentonville at Wolverine Stadium.

Guentz successfully blocked Rodrigo Mouron's attempt after both teams hit their first three tries. Austin Duncan and Ethan Stockdale then connected on their penalty kicks to give West (6-7-1, 3-4) the win.

Tyler Guentz scored a goal in each half to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead, but Bentonville (4-6, 2-5) answered with two goals in the final 9 minutes, including a goal from in front of the net with 45 seconds in regulation.

GIRLS

Rogers High 5, Springdale High 1

Grace Carrol scored two goals in a span of two minutes, as Rogers handed Springdale a lopsided loss.

Skylurr Patrick scored in the third minute and assisted on another score, and Jourdan Badely put in a saved shot by the Springdale keeper, as Rogers improved to 11-3 overall, and 6-1 in 7A West Conference play.

Jessica Paez scored Springdale's (6-7, 4-3) only goal in the 18th minute.

Bentonville High 2, Bentonville West 0

Megan Gotwalt and Anna Passmore provided the scoring as Bentonville upended West in 7A-West Conference action at Wolverine Stadium.

Gotwalt's goal allowed Bentonville (11-2-1, 6-1) to own a 1-0 halftime lead, then Passmore added a goal in the second half.

Springdale Har-Ber 5, Rogers Heritage 2

The Lady Wildcats earned a big road win to keep pace in the 7A-West.

De'Sire Perez scored a pair of goals for Har-Ber (8-7, 5-2). The Lady Wildcats also got goals from Anabella Weber, Giselle Estrada and Erika Orellana.

Preps Basketball on 04/11/2018