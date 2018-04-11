SOFTBALL: Arkansas sweeps Saint Louis; GAC announces players of the week

Arkansas sweeps Saint Louis

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville swept Saint Louis 7-0 and 5-0 on Tuesday in St. Louis.

In the first game, Mary Haff had a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a single. Tori Cooper had a two-run double in the first inning and two-run home run in the fifth inning.

In the second game, Autumn Storms retired 15 in a row while allowing 4 hits and striking out 8. Hannah McEwen had two home runs and three of Arkansas' 10 hits.

The Razorbacks are now 31-8.

GAC announces players of the week

Arkansas Tech's Ashton Sangster was named player of the week while Southern Arkansas' Victoria Taylor was named pitcher of the week, and her teammate Hallie Saintignan was named freshman of the week.

Sangster helped the Golden Suns win five games as she went 9 for 18. She had 4 RBI and 2 stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep against Harding. She hit .538 with a home run, 6 RBI and 3 stolen bases in 4 games against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Taylor had three complete-game victories to improve her record to 17-0. Saintignan had seven hits, including a double and home run, against Henderson State.

