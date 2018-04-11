State Sports Briefs

BASEBALL

UCA wins big over UAPB

Hunter Strong led the University of Central Arkansas by going 2 for 5 with 2 RBI in a 9-1 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Tuesday at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Strong had a two-run double in the fifth inning to score Eddy Sanchez and Dusty Wright. Justin McCarty went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and stole home on a double steal in the third inning. Keaton Presley went 2 for 4 and scored 3 runs for the Bears (19-13).

Will Brand (2-5) picked up the victory, allowing 1 hit in 4 innings with 3 strikeouts.

Nathan Sawrie (1-2) took the loss for UAPB (11-14), allowing 6 runs on 5 hits in 3 innings.

Memphis tops ASU

Alec Trela's two-run single up the middle in the seventh inning helped the Memphis Tigers (10-23) pull away from Arkansas State University 4-1 at FedEx Park in Memphis on Tuesday night.

Danny Denz and Blake Bennett (2-2) combined to hold the Red Wolves (11-17) to 1 runs on 3 hits while striking out 14 batters. Zachary Patterson (0-2) took the loss for the Red Wolves, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 5⅓ innings.

Drew Tipton had two hits for the Red Wolves.

Sooners rout Trojans

The Oklahoma Sooners scored 10 times combined in the seventh and eighth innings to rout the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans 13-0 in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday night.

In the seventh, Steele Walker had a three-run home run while Blake Brewster had a two-run double and Cade Harris had an RBI double for the Sooners.

In the eighth, UALR center fielder Marcus Ragan dropped a fly ball hit by Walker, allowing three runs to score.

Kyle Tyler (3-2) picked up the victory for the Sooners (24-11) with eighth shutout innings. Carter Brown (0-2) took the loss for the Trojans (17-14).

BASKETBALL

Razorbacks to sign juco player today

The spring signing period for college basketball starts today, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is expected to sign junior-college wingman Mason Jones.

Jones, 6-5, 202 pounds, of Connors State College in Oklahoma orally committed to the Hogs on Saturday over a scholarship offer from the University of Central Arkansas and interest from BYU and Washington.

He's somewhat a newcomer to basketball after playing only his senior year at Triple A Academy in Dallas and attending Lincoln Prep a year before junior college.

"I'm definitely ready to prove people wrong," said Jones, who has three years of eligibility left. "I know I can be a great teammate and also be a great player at the same time ... people just don't know what type of player they're getting. They will see soon."

Jones averaged 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season as a freshman. He shot 42.9 percent from beyond the three-point line, 51.5 percent from the field and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line.

"My role will be to come in and bring my scoring and my all-around game," said Jones, who plans to ink with the Razorbacks at 2 p.m. today. "I can do so much."

He was recruited by Coach Mike Anderson and assistant TJ Cleveland. Anderson said at the end-of-season basketball banquet at Walton Arena on Monday night that the Hogs plan to sign another prospect during the spring signing period.

-- Richard Davenport

GOLF

Blennow, Bonanno lead UALR

Emele Blennow and Sabrina Bonanno finished sixth and tied for seventh to help the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's women's team finish fourth at the Kansas City Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Raymore, Mo.

Blennow shot a 151 and Bonanno shot a 152.

The Trojans finished fourth with a 616. North Dakota State won with a 596 while Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis was second with a 604.

UAFS women finish fourth

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith women's team finished fourth at the Hardscrabble Invitational on Tuesday in Fort Smith.

The Lady Lions shot a 957 (323-314-320) for the 54-hole tournament. Midwestern State (Texas) won with an 896 and Newman was second at 906.

Individually, UAFS' Olivia Gibbs finished seventh with a 232.

UAFS men second in Fort Smith

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith men's team finished second to Texas A&M-Commerce at the Hardscrabble Invitational in Fort Smith.

The Lions shot an 849, losing by three strokes.

Chris Eckes won the individual title with a 4-under 206 by three strokes over Texas A&M-Commerce's Lucas McCubbin and Wilfredo Sanchez.

UAM settles for ninth in Missouri

The University of Arkansas at Monticello men's team finished ninth at the Central Region Invitational on Tuesday in St. Charles, Mo.

Central Missouri won with an 861.

Individually, Kinley Lee of UAM finished 16th with a 224.

Piddon leads Arkansas Tech to victory

Peerada Piddon finished tied for first to lead Arkansas Tech University's women's team to a victory at the Central Region Spring Preview in Springfield, Mo.

Piddon shot a 146 to share individual honors with Anna Pool of Central Oklahoma and Gloria Choi of Southwestern Oklahoma, who won in a tiebreaker.

The Golden Suns finished with a 601, beating Southwestern Oklahoma by 14 strokes. Henderson State University finished fifth with a 621. Southern Arkansas University was 11th with a 665 and Harding University was 13th with a 677.

Allison Davis of Henderson State University and Helle Leed of Southern Arkansas University finished tied for sixth with a 151.

UCA's Vincent to coach USA Junior Team

University of Central Arkansas women's Coach Natasha Vincent will coach the United States women's team at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup.

The tournament will be held June 10-15 at Chukyo Golf Club Ishino Course in Toshitomo-cho Fukada, Japan. Twenty-four countries will be represented in a 72-hole tournament with the winner receiving the Toyota Cup.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps Saint Louis

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville swept Saint Louis 7-0 and 5-0 on Tuesday in St. Louis.

In the first game, Mary Haff had a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a single. Tori Cooper had a two-run double in the first inning and two-run home run in the fifth inning.

In the second game, Autumn Storms retired 15 in a row while allowing 4 hits and striking out 8. Hannah McEwen had two home runs and three of Arkansas' 10 hits.

The Razorbacks are now 31-8.

GAC announces players of the week

Arkansas Tech's Ashton Sangster was named player of the week while Southern Arkansas' Victoria Taylor was named pitcher of the week, and her teammate Hallie Saintignan was named freshman of the week.

Sangster helped the Golden Suns win five games as she went 9 for 18. She had 4 RBI and 2 stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep against Harding. She hit .538 with a home run, 6 RBI and 3 stolen bases in 4 games against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Taylor had three complete-game victories to improve her record to 17-0. Saintignan had seven hits, including a double and home run, against Henderson State.

