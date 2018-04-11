Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 11:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Teenager hit by vehicle in residential area south of Little Rock, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.

the-pulaski-county-sheriffs-office-responds-wednesday-april-11-2018-to-the-5200-block-of-southern-belle-road-after-a-15-year-old-boy-was-hit-by-a-vehicle

PHOTO BY SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Pulaski County sheriff's office responds Wednesday, April 11, 2018, to the 5200 block of Southern Belle Road after a 15-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle.


A teenager was hit by a motorist Wednesday morning in a residential area south of Little Rock, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was called around 6:55 a.m. to the 5200 block of Southern Belle Drive, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was cited on charges of careless and prohibited driving, Burk said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Teenager hit by vehicle in residential area south of Little Rock, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online