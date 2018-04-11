Teenager hit by vehicle in residential area south of Little Rock, authorities say

A teenager was hit by a motorist Wednesday morning in a residential area south of Little Rock, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was called around 6:55 a.m. to the 5200 block of Southern Belle Drive, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

A 15-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was cited on charges of careless and prohibited driving, Burk said.