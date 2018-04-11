Home / Latest News /
Teenager hit by vehicle in residential area south of Little Rock, authorities say
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m.
A teenager was hit by a motorist Wednesday morning in a residential area south of Little Rock, authorities said.
The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was called around 6:55 a.m. to the 5200 block of Southern Belle Drive, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.
A 15-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately clear.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was cited on charges of careless and prohibited driving, Burk said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teenager hit by vehicle in residential area south of Little Rock, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.