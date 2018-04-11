Travs walk off, complete sweep

Joey Curletta drove a game-tying, three-run, 399-foot home run onto Willow Street in the bottom of the ninth.

The baseball sailed past the scoreboard in left field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, which had only seconds before recorded the Arkansas Travelers' offensive ineptitude.

When Curletta stepped to the plate against Corpus Christi Hooks right-handed reliever Erasmo Pinales, Travs batters had struck out 11 times and the team had more walks (6) than hits (2).

"Well, he gave me that first slider in the dirt and that was nine straight balls," said the 6-4, 245-pound first baseman, who hit his first home run after being called up from Class High-A Modesto after hitting 15 home runs for the Nuts in 2017. "I wasn't going to let him sneak a gimme fastball over the plate, so I sold out on it. Crushed it."

Four batters later, right fielder Beau Amaral hit a walk-off single as the Travs won 4-3 over the Hooks to sweep their three-game series.

Pinales (0-1, 9.00 ERA) earned the loss, and Travs right-hander Art Warren (1-0, 6.75) earned the victory after pitching 1⅔ relief innings with 1 hit, 2 earned runs, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Travs right-handed starter Andrew Moore (0-0, 0.77) threw a career-high 10 strikeouts after pitching 6 innings with 2 hits, a walk and no earned runs.

Hooks left fielder Yordan Alvarez drove in the first run of the game with a 409-foot home run to right field in the top of the seventh inning.

Corpus Christi right-hander Josh James (0-0, 2.25 ERA) was pitching a no-hitter when he was pulled after the fifth inning, when he had nine strikeouts and two walks.

Amaral broke up the no-hitter with a single in the bottom of the sixth against Hooks left-handed reliever Sean Stutzman.

Travs center fielder Braden Bishop kept the Travs within striking distance with his defensive plays against Yuli Gurriel, who the Houston Astros sent to Corpus Christi on April 5 for a rehab assignment for his surgically repaired left hand.

Gurriel hit the ball deep twice in the game. In the first inning, he forced Bishop to backpedal deep into center field. Bishop rotated and caught the ball as he slammed into the padded door on the outfield wall, which swiveled inward on impact.

Then in the top of the seventh, Bishop robbed Gurriel again, making a sliding catch on the warning track in left-center field.

The Travs left nine men on base, and they left the bases loaded in the seventh, when Bishop struck out to end the inning.

The Travs have more walks than hits in four of their six games. The ratio through the first two series of the season (39 walks, 42 hits) is a stark difference from the ratio through the first two series of last season (19 walks, 45 hits).

Travs hitting coach Roy Howell said the two pillars of the team's hitting philosophy are "controlling the zone" and "hitting the fastball."

"The bottom line is guys knowing their strike zone and staying in the strike zone," said Howell, who played third base for the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers in 1974-1984. "We try and cut the plate down. It's in thirds, and we try and stay in the middle as much as we can and basically stay on the fastball. We try not to expand off the plate. That's the thing about controlling the zone: not expanding off the zone with two strikes."

Curletta and catcher Joseph Odom drew consecutive walks to help load the bases in the seventh.

"That's part of our organizational approach," Curletta said. "Swing at our pitches and not giving the pitcher any strikes to get him out of an inning."

Up next

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

AT SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

WHEN Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Nelson Wolff Stadium, San Antonio, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (0-1, 7.20 ERA); Missions: RHP Miguel Diaz (1-0, 3.86)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY off

THURSDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

Sports on 04/11/2018