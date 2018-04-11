6 people on plane die in Arizona crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- All six people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed on a golf course in a Phoenix suburb shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, police said Tuesday.

The identities of those killed in the Monday night crash have yet to be released. No one on the ground was hurt, said Kevin Watts, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.

Watts said the plane had just taken off from the Scottsdale Airport. No information was immediately available on its planned destination.

The Scottsdale Police Department will release the identities once they're determined by the Maricopa County medical examiner's office, but it's not known when that will be, Watts said.

The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course. That course is the sister to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

Investigators were at the site Tuesday morning examining the burned wreckage.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash, and no information was available about it late Tuesday, spokesman Eric Weiss said from Washington.

Trump reveals R.I. district court pick

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- President Donald Trump has nominated Rhode Island Public Defender Mary McElroy to be a judge on the U.S. District Court in Providence.

McElroy was first nominated by President Barack Obama in September 2015. Her nomination was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2016 but languished in the full Senate and eventually expired.

The White House on Tuesday announced the nomination, which is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Democratic Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse had been pushing for her nomination. Whitehouse said in October that appointing McElroy "would be a sign of considerable good faith" from the Republican president's administration.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Reed and Whitehouse applauded the nomination, crediting White House Counsel Donald McGahn for "working on behalf of President Trump in a bipartisan, collaborative manner to fill this vacancy."

McElroy has been the state public defender since 2012.

She got her law degree from Suffolk University School of Law and her bachelor's degree from Providence College.

Drug firm donating naloxone in 4 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Cardinal Health has started distributing the naloxone it pledged last year as part of its "Opioid Action Program." The donation comes as increased demand has left naloxone in short supply among first responders across the country.

The doses will go to first responders in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The Dublin-based company said it was initially investing $10 million in the action program, which includes naloxone distribution and efforts such as sponsoring drug take-back events.

Cardinal Health is among several drugmakers facing lawsuits in connection with the opioid epidemic. The companies have all denied wrongdoing.

Poison-laced fake pot fatal in Illinois

Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and caused severe bleeding in more than 100 others, including several victims in four other states.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted doctors nationwide that patients with severe, unexplained bleeding may be additional cases.

The CDC is helping Illinois authorities investigate the outbreak in that state, which began in early March. Illinois reported seven more cases Tuesday, bringing the nationwide total to at least 116.

Several patients and samples of so-called synthetic marijuana from Illinois have tested positive for a lethal ingredient often used in rat poison, the CDC and Illinois authorities said.

Fake marijuana, also called synthetic cannabinoids, contains man-made chemicals that produce a high similar to marijuana. It is sold in smoke shops and other stores as liquids that can be used in e-cigarettes or in dried plant material that can be smoked. Nicknames include K2, Spice and Kush.

The federal government and many states have banned some of these products or specific ingredients, but the CDC says manufacturers skirt these laws by creating new products or labeling them "not for human consumption." Severe reactions can include seizures, coma and delirium.

