U.S. sends carrier through disputed seas

ABOARD THE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT, South China Sea -- As fighter jets streaked overhead, a U.S. aircraft carrier sailed Tuesday through the disputed South China Sea -- in the latest display of America's military might after China built a string of islands with military facilities to assert its claims in the strategic waters, sparking regional alarm.

The U.S. Navy flew a small group of Philippine generals, officials and journalists to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, where fighter jets landed and took off by catapult with thunderous blasts. Carrying 65 supersonic F-18 jets, spy planes and helicopters, the nuclear-powered carrier was en route to Manila.

Recent U.S. deployments of aircraft carriers, backed by destroyers, to the disputed waters for freedom of navigation challenges to Beijing's territorial claims are reassuring allies but also prompting concerns with China's own show of force in the busy waterway.

"It's a showcase of the capability of the U.S. armed forces not only by sea but also by air," Philippine army Lt. Gen. Rolando Bautista said after joining a tour of the 97,000-ton carrier.

"The Americans are our friends. In one way or another, they can help us to deter any threat," Bautista said, adding that the American military presence helps secure vulnerable Philippine waters.

At least twice this year, the U.S. Navy has deployed destroyers in freedom-of-navigation sail-bys near Chinese-occupied Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing wrested from the Philippines in 2012, and Manila-claimed Mischief Reef, which Chinese forces occupied in 1995.

Another U.S. carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, patrolled the contested waters last month, taking part in anti-submarine drills in the South China Sea with Japanese forces and visiting Vietnam with its 5,000-strong crew, the largest such U.S. military presence there since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

China has protested those moves, calling it U.S. meddling in an Asian conflict, and renewed warnings to Washington to stay away. Beijing has also reportedly been holding large-scale naval exercises in the area featuring its only operating aircraft carrier, while its air force says it recently sent some of its most advanced fighters and bombers for "joint combat patrols" over the sea.

Despite the fears of clashes and occasional exchanges of rhetoric, U.S. Rear Adm. Steve Koehler told reporters on board the Roosevelt that it has been smooth sailing so far, with U.S., Chinese and other forces engaging each other professionally.

"I haven't seen any dangerous interaction," Koehler said, adding that problems could be avoided "if all the navies are operating in accordance with the international norm and law."

Washington stakes no claims in the territorial disputes but has declared that their peaceful resolution and the maintenance of freedom of navigation are in its national interest.

American officials have said U.S. Navy ships will continue sailing close to Chinese-occupied areas without prior notice.

Separately Tuesday, Australia and New Zealand warned China against building any military base in the South Pacific, after news agencies reported that the Chinese have proposed a permanent stronghold in Vanuatu.

Fairfax Media reported that China had approached the former French colony about building a permanent military presence in the South Pacific.

China and Vanuatu denied the reports. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Vanuatu also assured his government that "no such request has been made" by China.

"We would view with great concern the establishment of any foreign military bases in those Pacific island countries and neighbors of ours," Turnbull told reporters.

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said her country takes "a strong position in the Pacific against militarization."

Vanuatu government spokesman Hilaire Bule said there were no plans to host a Chinese base in his nation of 280,000 people, which has received large sums of infrastructure finance from China in recent years.

"There are no such discussions regarding a military base in Vanuatu," Bule said.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Bodeen, Rod McGuirk, Nick Perry and Liu Zheng of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/11/2018