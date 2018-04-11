UA to give honorary degree to famed Arkansas novelist Charles Portis, author of 'True Grit'

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville said on Wednesday that it will confer an honorary degree on Arkansan novelist Charles Portis, who is best known for writing True Grit.

In a statement, UA said it would give honorary degrees to Portis as well as philanthropists Wallace and Jama Fowler during the May 12 commencement at Bud Walton Arena. Sherece West-Scantlebury, president and CEO of the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, will serve as commencement speaker.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz called Portis "one of Arkansas' finest writers."

“If you love to read, and love Arkansas, you have to treasure the the work of Charles Portis," Steinmetz said in the statement.

Portis, who was born in El Dorado, now lives in Little Rock. In addition to True Grit, which has been made into a movie twice, he wrote the novels Norwood, Dog of the South, Masters of Atlantis and Gringos.

He will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Wallace Fowler's business career includes launching the Bank of Jonesboro, which later became the Liberty Bank system. He and his wife, who have been married since 1955, have donated millions to UA and other causes, including ASU and the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation. They will receive honorary Doctor of Art and Humane Letters degrees.

West-Scantlebury has led the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation for the past decade, during which time it has invested more than $40 million in the state, UA said.