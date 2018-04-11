UA officials aware of fight investigation

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an altercation on campus overnight Saturday at an event whose attendees included Razorbacks football players. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the players were involved in the altercation, which led to a criminal complaint of third-degree battery. The incident occurred at the Kappa Alpha fraternity house, according to a police department case log. A call reporting the incident came in at 1:38 a.m. on Sunday, prompting an investigation. “It’s all under investigation,” University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Police Capt. Gary Crain said. “Nobody has been arrested, and we don’t know the circumstances. We have a complaint of battery in the third degree, and we’re investigating.”

The Razorbacks football team played in the Red-White game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock early Saturday afternoon before returning to campus that evening.UA spokesman Kevin Trainor issued a statement Tuesday, confirming the athletic department’s knowledge of the issue.

“The University of Arkansas Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has been made aware of an incident occurring this past weekend at an event,” the statement read. “The event was attended by University of Arkansas students, including members of the football team. The incident is currently being reviewed by UAPD and the Office of Student Standards and Conduct. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will have no further comment until the completion of the review.” The Razorbacks football program has gone through a relatively calm five years in terms of arrests and incidents involving players. No players have been arrested since Chad Morris was named head coach Dec. 7.