VIDEO: 25-year-old Arkansas tattoo artist competes on cable TV show

An Arkansas tattoo artist competed on an episode of Ink Master: Angels that aired Tuesday night, beating two Memphis-area tattooers.

Nickole Ashlock, a 25-year-old who works at Black Arrow Tattoo in Jonesboro, showed off her skill in crafting tattoos that included a vintage-style microphone and a lion with a flower crown.

"I've never competed," Ashlock said on the show. "I'm totally coming into this blind."

Ashlock advanced to a final round of competition and fell short against Nikki Simpson, one of the show's hostesses, in a six-hour tattoo challenge. Still, she took to Twitter to thank watchers for their support.

"Definitely proud of myself for making it so far in the competition," she wrote.