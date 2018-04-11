Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: 25-year-old Arkansas tattoo artist competes on cable TV show
This article was published today at 2:35 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas tattoo artist competed on an episode of Ink Master: Angels that aired Tuesday night, beating two Memphis-area tattooers.
Nickole Ashlock, a 25-year-old who works at Black Arrow Tattoo in Jonesboro, showed off her skill in crafting tattoos that included a vintage-style microphone and a lion with a flower crown.
"I've never competed," Ashlock said on the show. "I'm totally coming into this blind."
Ashlock advanced to a final round of competition and fell short against Nikki Simpson, one of the show's hostesses, in a six-hour tattoo challenge. Still, she took to Twitter to thank watchers for their support.
"Definitely proud of myself for making it so far in the competition," she wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: VIDEO: 25-year-old Arkansas tattoo artist competes on cable TV show
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... April 11, 2018 at 3:55 p.m.
I'm glad I missed that whole tattoo fad.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.