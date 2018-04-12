Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:35 a.m.

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

Aces in the hole

ANTHONY BLOCK, No. 13 Rolling Hills Country Club, Cabot, 5-iron, 190 yards. Witnesses: Chris Staten, Alex Evans, Nathaniel Kersey

OKCHA JOHNSON, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 7-iron, 107 yards

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 04/12/2018

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

