Aces in the hole
ANTHONY BLOCK, No. 13 Rolling Hills Country Club, Cabot, 5-iron, 190 yards. Witnesses: Chris Staten, Alex Evans, Nathaniel Kersey
OKCHA JOHNSON, No. 8 Maumelle Country Club, 7-iron, 107 yards
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 04/12/2018
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Aces in the hole
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.