Ex-Arkansas mental health center employee accused of asking teen for nude photo

A former employee at an Arkansas mental health center is accused of asking a teen he met there to send him a nude photo, an affidavit states.

The 17-year-old victim told Bentonville police that he was a resident at Piney Ridge Treatment Center in Fayetteville for 10 months until early 2016.

The facility treats children and adolescents with sexual-behavior and mental disorders, according to its website.

The teen said he met Rodney DeWayne Thomas, a 26-year-old employee at the center, shortly after arriving and the two became very close.

Within the first two months, Thomas started "conditioning" and "feeling on him," the 17-year-old told investigators. The teen said he told a therapist about the inappropriate behavior a few weeks before he was released. Thomas was fired, but no charges were filed, according to the affidavit.

The teen said he hadn't had any contact with Thomas until February, when Thomas reached out via social media and started messaging him, eventually asking for a nude picture. The 17-year-old refused and told his father, the affidavit states.

Bentonville police found probable cause to charge the 26-year-old with one count of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct.

Thomas, who lists a West Memphis address, was booked into the Benton County jail Monday and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court May 21.