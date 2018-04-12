Albers hangs on for 1st save as Brewers top Cards

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS -- Following a pair of extra-inning games, the Milwaukee Brewers hoped to establish a decent margin in their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Matt Albers held on to a one-run lead in the ninth inning to earn his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.

"These games are fun," relief pitcher Dan Jennings said. "It seems like we were just here a few hours ago after that tough one last night, so it's a good way to bounce back."

Milwaukee had a two-run lead when Tommy Pham led off the bottom of the ninth with a drive against Josh Hader that hit a railing above the fence in left-center. The play originally was ruled a double by second base umpire Lance Barrett, but the call was overturned on a video review.

Albers relieved and allowed singles to Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez, then retired Wong on a foulout and struck out Fowler, who was pinch hitting, for his third big league save. He got his first two for Washington last year.

"I did like Matt against those two right-handers," Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought that was a real good matchup for us. They got base hits but he made some great pitches to Fowler especially."

Junior Guerra (1-0) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start this season.

Adam Wainwright (0-2), making his second start after a stint on the disabled list caused by a strained left hamstring, allowed 3 runs and 8 hits in 7 innings.

"That's how I expect to go out and carry us deep into the game," said Wainwright, who threw 91 pitches. "Two of those three runs I made pitches just how I wanted to. I made a bad pitch to Hernan Perez -- that's the one I want back."

St. Louis has lost three of four series this season. The Cardinals' starting lineup was missing Fowler, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina, who served a one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with the Arizona manager last weekend.

Milwaukee built a 3-0 lead on home runs by Perez in the second and Eric Thames in the third, followed by Jonathan Villar's RBI groundout in the fifth.

Thames' fifth home run of the season went just over the glove of right fielder Harrison Bader, who jumped at the 9-foot fence and looked at his glove in disbelief after he failed to snag the ball.

"I missed it, got under it, but luckily it was hit during the day and not at night," Thames said. "The outfielder probably would have been running in if it was hit during the nighttime."

Matt Carpenter hit a run-scoring groundout in the sixth. He failed to reach base in a game for the first time this season.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 3 (12) Peter Bourjos drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the 12th inning and Atlanta's bullpen finally made a lead stand up, helping them beat host Washington after losing Brandon McCarthy to an injured left shoulder.

ROCKIES 6, PADRES 4 Colorado star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a heated brawl that resulted in five ejections during a testy game in which Colorado beat visiting San Diego.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, GIANTS 3 Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy hit home runs and Arizona beat host San Francisco, taking two of three at AT&T Park.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 3 (12) Scott Kingery hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 12th, two innings after Odubel Herrera robbed Cincinnati of a home run, and host Philadelphia beat the Reds.

METS 4, MARLINS 1 Visiting New York took advantage of a strong season debut by Zack Wheeler to beat Miami.

CUBS 13, PIRATES 5 Javier Baez homered twice for the second consecutive day and scored the go-ahead run on a daring dash around the bases, helping host Chicago pound Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 9, ASTROS 8 Max Kepler hit his second home run of the game, connecting for a solo drive with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Minnesota bounced back from a late collapse to beat Houston.

WHITE SOX 2, RAYS 1 Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run off Austin Pruitt in the eighth inning and Chicago rallied for their first home victory, beating visiting Tampa Bay.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 2 Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth inning, and Seattle held on to beat host Kansas City on a warm, sun-splashed afternoon.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 1 Visiting Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann bruised the right side of his jaw when hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kipnis and left after two batters in the Indians' victory.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Jonathan Schoop drove in two runs, Kevin Gausman pitched six effective innings and host Baltimore beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.

YANKEES 10, RED SOX 7 Tyler Austin rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Boston reliever Joe Kelly, triggering a bench-clearing brawl in a ramped-up rivalry as visiting New York ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak. ANGELS 7, RANGERS 2 Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single that put Los Angeles ahead to stay and was later picked off first base by one of his former Japanese teammates in a victory over host Texas.

Wednesday's games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 5, Washington 3 (12)

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 4

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, (n)

NY Mets at Miami, (n)

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 9, Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 2

Detroit at Cleveland, (n)

Toronto at Baltimore, (n)

NY Yankees at Boston, (n)

LA Angels at Texas, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at LA Dodgers, (n)

