48-year-old Arkansan claims $90,000 lottery prize
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 10:56 a.m.
An Arkansas man has claimed a $90,000 prize in the state lottery’s Natural State Jackpot game, officials said.
Joe David Ham, 48, redeemed the winning ticket from Saturday's drawing at the agency's headquarters in Little Rock on Tuesday, the lottery wrote on Facebook.
The Walnut Ridge resident bought the ticket in Jonesboro at Jordan's Kwik Stop, a convenience store at 4502 E. Nettleton Ave.
Ham told officials that he plays the Natural State Jackpot game weekly.
The winning numbers were 3, 18, 25, 30 and 34. Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1 per play, the lottery's website states.
