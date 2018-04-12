At the post

DAY 52 of 55

WEDNESDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,000

WEDNESDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,137,606

WEDNESDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $360,442

WEDNESDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,777,164

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Evangeline, 5:50 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SPRINTING FOR REDEMPTION

Mitole stumbled in his stakes debut, but the promising sprinter will get a chance to atone for that today in the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds.

Mitole has started three times at the meeting for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, winning twice by a combined 17 lengths.

But sandwiched around a 10-length maiden score and a 7-length first-level allowance/optional claiming victory was a second-place finish in the Gazebo Stakes on Feb. 24. A 2-5 favorite in the Gazebo, Mitole stumbled at the start -- nearly going to his nose -- and was beaten by 1¾ lengths by Bourne in Nixa after dueling with stablemate Direct Dial.

Mitole, the even-money program favorite today, has been an early factor in all five career starts.

"He's a naturally fast horse, so I'll see what happens," said jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. "If I can break clean, I will let him put me in the race where he is relaxed."

Probable post time for the 6-furlong Bachelor, the ninth of 10 races on today's card, is 5:10 p.m.

BEACH PATROL

Beach Flower was a surprise entrant in Friday's Grade I $700,000 Apple Blossom Handicap for older fillies and mares.

Blame it on the rain, trainer Mac Robertson said.

The likelihood of rain Friday led Robertson to enter Beach Flower against the likes of Grade I winner Unique Bella and multiple graded stakes winners Streamline and Farrell.

Beach Flower has five career victories, but two have come over an off track, including a 1-mile race at Canterbury in Minnesota in August that was originally scheduled to be run on turf.

"It's supposed to rain a lot," Robertson said. "There's a chance that she could run third or fourth in a big race. She likes the mud. Obviously, there's one in there that looks like she's worth $10 million."

Ramon Vazquez is scheduled to ride Beach Flower, who finished third in her last race March 17 in an allowance optional claimer.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 04/12/2018