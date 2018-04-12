Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, April 12, 2018, 10:53 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

BASEBALL: ASU loses to Memphis

This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.

Arkansas State University (11-18) lost 6-3 to Memphis (11-23) on Wednesday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Nick Vaage led Memphis, going 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Kyle MacDonald went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Red Wolves. Winston Welch drove in two runs. Carter Holt (0-1) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits in 4 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BASEBALL: ASU loses to Memphis

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online