BASEBALL: ASU loses to Memphis
This article was published today at 2:19 a.m.
Arkansas State University (11-18) lost 6-3 to Memphis (11-23) on Wednesday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.
Nick Vaage led Memphis, going 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Kyle MacDonald went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Red Wolves. Winston Welch drove in two runs. Carter Holt (0-1) took the loss, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits in 4 innings.
