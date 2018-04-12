Home / Latest News /
Big Dam Bridge closing for several hours each day next week for maintenance
The Big Dam Bridge is set to close for several hours each day next week, officials said.
The temporary closure will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a statement from Pulaski County.
It will be shut as part of maintenance and inspections on the structure, which connects Little Rock and North Little Rock on the Arkansas River.
