Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:04 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Big Dam Bridge closing for several hours each day next week for maintenance

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --2/15/18-- Steven Donovan rides his skateboard across the Big Dam Bridge Thursday as he enjoys warm weather and blue skies.

The Big Dam Bridge is set to close for several hours each day next week, officials said.

The temporary closure will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a statement from Pulaski County.

It will be shut as part of maintenance and inspections on the structure, which connects Little Rock and North Little Rock on the Arkansas River.

Arkansas Online